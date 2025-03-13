Event Details
Agenda
Travel
Event Details
Purpose
The purpose of the NIDDK New PI Workshop is to provide first-time NIDDK R01 principal investigators with the information they will need to be successful in securing continued support for their research programs at this critical juncture in their career. The meeting will also provide a networking forum for the new investigators to interact with NIDDK Program and Review staff, with mid-career NIDDK-funded investigators, and with each other (peer to peer). Participation in the workshop is by invitation only. Workshop attendees are responsible for their own travel and accommodations costs.
Meeting Objectives
This conference supports the NIH mission to seek fundamental knowledge about health and disease, and specifically advances two NIH goals: to foster fundamental creative discoveries, innovative research strategies, and their applications as a basis for ultimately protecting and improving health; and to develop, maintain, and renew scientific human and physical resources that will ensure the Nation's capability to prevent disease. Toward that latter goal, the workshop will facilitate the career development, continued success and research productivity of first-time recipients of NIDDK R01 funding.
Registration Deadline
March 6, 2025
Agenda
Day 1: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.
- Introduction and Workshop Overview
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D., Division of Digestive Disorders and Nutrition (DDN) National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- 10:10 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
- Welcome Message from the NIDDK Director
Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., MACP
- 10:25 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Building Your Research Group and Program
Kirk Campbell, M.D., Mt. Sinai Hospital
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Peer Review at NIDDK and the NIH Center for Scientific Review
Peter Kozel, Ph.D., NIDDK Grants Review Branch
NIDDK Program Staff
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Applying for NIH Funding After the First R01
Joseph Hyser, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine
- Supporting Your Trainees
Clintoria Williams, Ph.D., Wright State University
- Tips from an NIDDK Program Officer
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D., NIDDK DDN
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Lunch: Meet with NIDDK Program Officers (Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition [DDN], Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases [DEM,] and Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases [KUH])
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Building Collaborations: Different Research Settings
Madhu Grover, M.D., Mayo Clinic
Jake McCauley, Ph.D., University of Miami
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- NIDDK Collaborative Programs/Opportunities I
Katrina Serrano, Ph.D., Office of Health Equity Research (OHER), NIDDK, NIH
Rajeev Agarwal, Ph.D., Office for Research in Women’s Health (ORWH), Office of the Director, NIH
- 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Break
- 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- NIDDK Collaborative Programs/Opportunities II
Breakout Sessions by NIDDK Division [DDN, DEM, and KUH)
- 5:00 p.m.
- Day 1 Adjournment
Day 2: Friday, March 14, 2025
- 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Breakfast: Meet with NIDDK Program Officers
Program Staff, NIDDK DDN, DEM, KUH Divisions
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.
- Day 2 Introduction
Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D., DDN, NIDDK, NIH
- 9:05 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- NIDDK DDN Division Director’s Welcome
Steve James, M.D.
- 9:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Mid-Career Faculty Panels: Overcoming Setbacks and Challenges
Two Rounds of Breakout Sessions by Research Type
Joseph Hyser, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine
Madhu Grover, M.D., Mayo Clinic
Theresa Alenghat, V.M.D., Ph.D., University of Cincinnati
Jake McCauley, Ph.D., University of Miami
Joni Williams, M.D., M.P.H., Medical College of Wisconsin
Kristi Townsend, Ph.D., Ohio State University
Matthew Pothoff, M.D., University of Iowa
Kirk Campbell, M.D., Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York
Clintoria Williams, Ph.D., Wright State University
Jennifer Pluznick, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Lunch (Attendee-Speaker Networking Opportunities)
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Meeting Wrap-up
Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D., DDN, NIDDK, NIH
- 1:00 p.m.
- Meeting Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
EVEN Hotel Rockville
1775 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Telephone: (301) 881-3836
Reserve a Room
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at the EVEN Hotel Rockville. The rate is the group rate of $159 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (15%). The room block will be in effect at the group rate only until Monday, February 10, 2025, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Wednesday, March 12, 2025, and departure as Friday, March 14, 2025. If you require alternate dates, please contact Mark Dennis of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 11:00 a.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.
Workshop attendees are responsible for their own travel and accommodations costs.
Event Logistics
Location
Neuroscience Center Building
6001 Executive Boulevard
Rockville,
MD
20852
Map It
Webinar
This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending virtually, the link will be distributed by email prior to the date of the event.