NIDDK New PI Workshop

Event Details

Purpose

The purpose of the NIDDK New PI Workshop is to provide first-time NIDDK R01 principal investigators with the information they will need to be successful in securing continued support for their research programs at this critical juncture in their career. The meeting will also provide a networking forum for the new investigators to interact with NIDDK Program and Review staff, with mid-career NIDDK-funded investigators, and with each other (peer to peer). Participation in the workshop is by invitation only. Workshop attendees are responsible for their own travel and accommodations costs.

Meeting Objectives

This conference supports the NIH mission to seek fundamental knowledge about health and disease, and specifically advances two NIH goals: to foster fundamental creative discoveries, innovative research strategies, and their applications as a basis for ultimately protecting and improving health; and to develop, maintain, and renew scientific human and physical resources that will ensure the Nation's capability to prevent disease. Toward that latter goal, the workshop will facilitate the career development, continued success and research productivity of first-time recipients of NIDDK R01 funding.

Registration Deadline

March 6, 2025

Event Logistics

Location

Neuroscience Center Building
6001 Executive Boulevard
Rockville, MD 20852

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending virtually, the link will be distributed by email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contacts
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Email: terez.shea-donohue@nih.gov
T: 301-451-0092

Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Email: ludmila.pawlikowska@nih.gov
T: 301-480-9372

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
Email: mdennis@scgcorp.com
T: 301-670-4990

