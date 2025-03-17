NMRI Annual Workshop 2025

Event Details

The NMRI is a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by NIDDK. Its success begins with the dedication of senior investigators to mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators and continues with the participation of active members and the recruitment of new members. More than 600 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and that number continues to grow.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) has established a communication network of current and potential biomedical research investigators and technical personnel interested in minority health research, including individuals from traditionally underserved communities: African Americans, Hispanic Americans, American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders. The major objective of the network is to encourage and facilitate the participation of members of underrepresented population groups and others interested in minority health in the conduct of biomedical research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive diseases, nutrition, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases. A second objective is to encourage and enhance the potential of the investigators in choosing a biomedical research career in these fields. An important component of this network is the promotion of two-way communications between network members and NIDDK. Through the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI), NIDDK will elicit recommendations for strategies to enhance the opportunities and implement mechanisms for the support of underrepresented population groups and others in biomedical research. The NMRI will advance scientific knowledge and contribute to the reduction and eventual elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities.

When you select the "Register Now" button, you'll be asked to log into or create both a Login.gov account and an NMRI profile before you can register.

Travel

Travel Award

Limited Travel Awards of up to $600 for eligible members to attend the NMRI Annual Meeting are available. Awards will be given with priority to those that (1) have never participated in a NMRI meeting, (2) are junior faculty up to the Assistant Professor level and (3) are presenters of an abstract at the NMRI Annual Meeting poster session. Limited Travel Awards of up to $1,000 for eligible senior members, Associate Professor and Professor level, to attend the NMRI Annual Workshop is available. Awards to Senior members will be given with priority to those that mentor NMRI members (s).

To be eligible for membership and be considered for a travel award, investigators must meet the following criteria: (1) be at the post doctoral level or higher; (2) interested or actively conducting research to address health disparities and advance health equity; (3) conducting research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive disease, nutrition, kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases; (4) be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status.

To see if you qualify for NMRI membership, please complete and submit this Enrollment Form.

Hotel Accommodations

The Bethesdan Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton

8120 Wisconsin Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

Telephone: (301) 652-2000

Reserve a Room

Please make all hotel reservations in the designated room block to receive your complimentary breakfast for one.

Government Room Rate

A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The Bethesdan Hotel. The prevailing government rate is $276 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (13%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Sunday, April 6, 2025, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.

Reservation Dates

Book your arrival date as Sunday, April 6, 2025, and departure as Wednesday or Thursday, April 9 or 10, 2025. If you require alternate dates, please contact Danielle Johnikin of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).

Check-in

When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.

Cancellations

If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.