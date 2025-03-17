U.S. flag

NMRI Annual Workshop 2025

Purpose

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) has established a communication network of current and potential biomedical research investigators and technical personnel interested in minority health research, including individuals from traditionally underserved communities: African Americans, Hispanic Americans, American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders. The major objective of the network is to encourage and facilitate the participation of members of underrepresented population groups and others interested in minority health in the conduct of biomedical research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive diseases, nutrition, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases. A second objective is to encourage and enhance the potential of the investigators in choosing a biomedical research career in these fields. An important component of this network is the promotion of two-way communications between network members and NIDDK. Through the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI), NIDDK will elicit recommendations for strategies to enhance the opportunities and implement mechanisms for the support of underrepresented population groups and others in biomedical research. The NMRI will advance scientific knowledge and contribute to the reduction and eventual elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities.

Background

The NMRI is a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by NIDDK. Its success begins with the dedication of senior investigators to mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators and continues with the participation of active members and the recruitment of new members. More than 600 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and that number continues to grow.

Location

The Bethesdan Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton
8120 Wisconsin Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
T: +1-(301) 652-2000

Contacts

Program Contact
Winnie Martinez
martinezw@extra.niddk.nih.gov

Meeting Logistics
Danielle Johnikin, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
301-670-4990

