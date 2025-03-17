NMRI Annual Workshop 2025

Event Details
When you select the "Register Now" button, you'll be asked to log into or create both a Login.gov account and an NMRI profile before you can register.
Purpose
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) has established a communication network of current and potential biomedical research investigators and technical personnel interested in minority health research, including individuals from traditionally underserved communities: African Americans, Hispanic Americans, American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders. The major objective of the network is to encourage and facilitate the participation of members of underrepresented population groups and others interested in minority health in the conduct of biomedical research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive diseases, nutrition, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases. A second objective is to encourage and enhance the potential of the investigators in choosing a biomedical research career in these fields. An important component of this network is the promotion of two-way communications between network members and NIDDK. Through the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI), NIDDK will elicit recommendations for strategies to enhance the opportunities and implement mechanisms for the support of underrepresented population groups and others in biomedical research. The NMRI will advance scientific knowledge and contribute to the reduction and eventual elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities.
Background
The NMRI is a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by NIDDK. Its success begins with the dedication of senior investigators to mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators and continues with the participation of active members and the recruitment of new members. More than 600 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and that number continues to grow.
Registration Deadline
March 17, 2025
Abstract Submission Deadline
March 3, 2025
Agenda coming soon.
Travel Award
Limited Travel Awards of up to $600 for eligible members to attend the NMRI Annual Meeting are available. Awards will be given with priority to those that (1) have never participated in a NMRI meeting, (2) are junior faculty up to the Assistant Professor level and (3) are presenters of an abstract at the NMRI Annual Meeting poster session. Limited Travel Awards of up to $1,000 for eligible senior members, Associate Professor and Professor level, to attend the NMRI Annual Workshop is available. Awards to Senior members will be given with priority to those that mentor NMRI members (s).
To be eligible for membership and be considered for a travel award, investigators must meet the following criteria: (1) be at the post doctoral level or higher; (2) interested or actively conducting research to address health disparities and advance health equity; (3) conducting research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive disease, nutrition, kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases; (4) be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status.
To see if you qualify for NMRI membership, please complete and submit this Enrollment Form.
Hotel Accommodations
The Bethesdan Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton
8120 Wisconsin Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
Telephone: (301) 652-2000
Reserve a Room
Please make all hotel reservations in the designated room block to receive your complimentary breakfast for one.
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The Bethesdan Hotel. The prevailing government rate is $276 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (13%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Sunday, April 6, 2025, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Sunday, April 6, 2025, and departure as Wednesday or Thursday, April 9 or 10, 2025. If you require alternate dates, please contact Danielle Johnikin of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.
Abstract Submission Deadline
March 3, 2025
Submitting Abstracts and Posters
Abstracts can be emailed to Winnie Martinez as a Microsoft Word document by the deadline date listed above. Please put “NMRI Abstract - (Translational, Basic or Clinical)” in the subject line. You may also upload your abstract to your registration page. Please indicate a category (Translational, Basic, or Clinical) on top right corner and follow the guidelines below.
Abstract Organization
Organize the body of the abstract as follows:
- Statement of the purpose of the study/program/project;
- Statement of the methods used;
- Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion
- Statement of the conclusions reached.
Formatting Requirements
Your abstract must conform to the above guidelines, as incorrect formatting could result in disqualification.
- The abstract should be typed single-spaced, type no smaller than 10 point (12 cpi).
- Use a common font (e.g., Helvetica, Times New Roman, or Arial)
- Set the margins to the following using Microsoft Word: Top 1"; Bottom 1"; Left 1.25"; Right 1".
- Abstract should be no more than one page in length.
- The abstract’s title should be typed in CAPITAL LETTERS and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.
- Title should be followed in lowercase letters by the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation (if applicable), city, state, and country. Underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Leave one blank line between the title and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.
- Do not indent paragraphs.
- Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., RBC). Use kg, gm, mg, mL, L, and %. Place a special or unusual abbreviation in parentheses after the full word the first time that it appears.
- Use numerals to indicate numbers except to begin sentences.
- Do not use subtitles (e.g., Methods, Results).
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space.
- The abstract file should be saved as: primary author’s last name_first word in the title (e.g., Zucker_Effects).
Poster Presentations
Posters will be judged based on the criteria listed below:
- Did the poster have an appropriate organization (layout of the poster -title, sections)?
- Did the introduction reflect why the project is important?
- Was the hypothesis clearly stated?
- Did the researcher use appropriate methods in the study?
- Were the findings in the result section clear and concise?
- Was the discussion consistent with the initial hypothesis?
- Was the conclusion supported by the results?
- Did the researcher specify any limitations and how to address them
Poster Presentations will be displayed on 4-foot-high by 6-foot-wide poster boards. Pushpins and Velcro will be provided. All presenters must register for the workshop.