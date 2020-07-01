Eating and Addiction Section

  1. Home
of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch

Photo of Alexxai Kravitz Alexxai V. Kravitz, Ph.D.

Section Chief

alexxai.kravitz@nih.gov
Understanding how diet can change the function of basal ganglia circuits and contribute to food addiction and obesity.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Persistent effects of obesity: a neuroplasticity hypothesis.
Matikainen-Ankney BA, Kravitz AV.
Ann N Y Acad Sci (2018 Sep) 1428:221-239. Abstract/Full Text
Challenges in quantifying food intake in rodents.
Ali MA, Kravitz AV.
Brain Res (2018 Aug 15) 1693:188-191. Abstract/Full Text
