Section Chief: Alexxai V. Kravitz, Ph.D.
Lab Members
Our Staff
Our Fellows
Kimberly LeBlanc, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Fellow
Kimberly Leblanc completed her doctoral work at the University of California, Los Angeles studying the relationship between cocaine exposure and compulsive behaviors, particularly those that are food directed. Since 2013, she has been a postdoctoral fellow at the NIH studying the relationship between striatal activity, reinforcement, and compulsive food seeking.
Danielle Friend, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Fellow
Danielle Friend completed her doctoral work at the University of Utah studying the cascade of events following exposure to methamphetamine that eventually results in damage to dopamine nerve terminals. Since 2013, she has been a postdoctoral fellow at the NIH studying the relationship between dopamine receptors, physical activity, and obesity.
Kavya Devarakonda
Postbac Fellow
Kavya Devarakonda completed her undergraduate at Georgetown University majoring in Neuroscience. Since 2013, she has been a postbac fellow at the NIH studying the relationships between reinforcement, movement, and obesity.