A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Persistent effects of obesity: a neuroplasticity hypothesis.
Matikainen-Ankney BA, Kravitz AV.
Ann N Y Acad Sci (2018 Sep) 1428:221-239. Abstract/Full Text
Challenges in quantifying food intake in rodents.
Ali MA, Kravitz AV.
Brain Res (2018 Aug 15) 1693:188-191. Abstract/Full Text
Why Do Mice Overeat High-Fat Diets? How High-Fat Diet Alters the Regulation of Daily Caloric Intake in Mice.
Licholai JA, Nguyen KP, Fobbs WC, Schuster CJ, Ali MA, Kravitz AV.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Jun) 26:1026-1033. Abstract/Full Text
Feeding Experimentation Device (FED): Construction and Validation of an Open-source Device for Measuring Food Intake in Rodents.
Nguyen KP, Ali MA, O'Neal TJ, Szczot I, Licholai JA, Kravitz AV.
J Vis Exp (2017 Feb 21) Abstract/Full Text
Do Dopaminergic Impairments Underlie Physical Inactivity in People with Obesity?
Kravitz AV, O'Neal TJ, Friend DM.
Front Hum Neurosci (2016) 10:514. Abstract/Full Text
Feeding Experimentation Device (FED): A flexible open-source device for measuring feeding behavior.
Nguyen KP, O'Neal TJ, Bolonduro OA, White E, Kravitz AV.
J Neurosci Methods (2016 Jul 15) 267:108-14. Abstract/Full Text
ROBucket: A low cost operant chamber based on the Arduino microcontroller.
Devarakonda K, Nguyen KP, Kravitz AV.
Behav Res Methods (2016 Jun) 48:503-9. Abstract/Full Text
Nucleus accumbens medium spiny neuron subtypes mediate depression-related outcomes to social defeat stress.
Francis TC, Chandra R, Friend DM, Finkel E, Dayrit G, Miranda J, Brooks JM, Iñiguez SD, O'Donnell P, Kravitz A, Lobo MK.
Biol Psychiatry (2015 Feb 1) 77:212-222. Abstract/Full Text
Prefrontal single-unit firing associated with deficient extinction in mice.
Fitzgerald PJ, Whittle N, Flynn SM, Graybeal C, Pinard CR, Gunduz-Cinar O, Kravitz AV, Singewald N, Holmes A.
Neurobiol Learn Mem (2014 Sep) 113:69-81. Abstract/Full Text
Biphasic effect of melanocortin agonists on metabolic rate and body temperature.
Lute B, Jou W, Lateef DM, Goldgof M, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Kravitz AV, Miller NR, Huang YG, Girardet C, Butler AA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
Cell Metab (2014 Aug 5) 20:333-45. Abstract/Full Text
Working together: basal ganglia pathways in action selection.
Friend DM, Kravitz AV.
Trends Neurosci (2014 Jun) 37:301-3. Abstract/Full Text
Optogenetic and chemogenetic insights into the food addiction hypothesis.
Krashes MJ, Kravitz AV.
Front Behav Neurosci (2014) 8:57. Abstract/Full Text
Control of basal ganglia output by direct and indirect pathway projection neurons.
Freeze BS, Kravitz AV, Hammack N, Berke JD, Kreitzer AC.
J Neurosci (2013 Nov 20) 33:18531-9. Abstract/Full Text
Optogenetics, physiology, and emotions.
Kravitz AV, Bonci A.
Front Behav Neurosci (2013) 7:169. Abstract/Full Text
Optogenetic identification of striatal projection neuron subtypes during in vivo recordings.
Kravitz AV, Owen SF, Kreitzer AC.
Brain Res (2013 May 20) 1511:21-32. Abstract/Full Text
Physiologic brain activity causes DNA double-strand breaks in neurons, with exacerbation by amyloid-β.
Suberbielle E, Sanchez PE, Kravitz AV, Wang X, Ho K, Eilertson K, Devidze N, Kreitzer AC, Mucke L.
Nat Neurosci (2013 May) 16:613-21. Abstract/Full Text
Hilar GABAergic interneuron activity controls spatial learning and memory retrieval.
Andrews-Zwilling Y, Gillespie AK, Kravitz AV, Nelson AB, Devidze N, Lo I, Yoon SY, Bien-Ly N, Ring K, Zwilling D, Potter GB, Rubenstein JL, Kreitzer AC, Huang Y.
PLoS One (2012) 7:e40555. Abstract/Full Text
Optogenetic manipulation of neural circuitry in vivo.
Kravitz AV, Kreitzer AC.
Curr Opin Neurobiol (2011 Jun) 21:433-9. Abstract/Full Text
Regulation of parkinsonian motor behaviours by optogenetic control of basal ganglia circuitry.
Kravitz AV, Freeze BS, Parker PR, Kay K, Thwin MT, Deisseroth K, Kreitzer AC.
Nature (2010 Jul 29) 466:622-6. Abstract/Full Text