Section Chief: Alexxai V. Kravitz, Ph.D.
Publications
- Persistent effects of obesity: a neuroplasticity hypothesis.
- Matikainen-Ankney BA, Kravitz AV.
- Ann N Y Acad Sci (2018 Sep) 1428:221-239. Abstract/Full Text
- Challenges in quantifying food intake in rodents.
- Ali MA, Kravitz AV.
- Brain Res (2018 Aug 15) 1693:188-191. Abstract/Full Text
- Why Do Mice Overeat High-Fat Diets? How High-Fat Diet Alters the Regulation of Daily Caloric Intake in Mice.
- Licholai JA, Nguyen KP, Fobbs WC, Schuster CJ, Ali MA, Kravitz AV.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Jun) 26:1026-1033. Abstract/Full Text
- Feeding Experimentation Device (FED): Construction and Validation of an Open-source Device for Measuring Food Intake in Rodents.
- Nguyen KP, Ali MA, O'Neal TJ, Szczot I, Licholai JA, Kravitz AV.
- J Vis Exp (2017 Feb 21) Abstract/Full Text
- Do Dopaminergic Impairments Underlie Physical Inactivity in People with Obesity?
- Kravitz AV, O'Neal TJ, Friend DM.
- Front Hum Neurosci (2016) 10:514. Abstract/Full Text
- Feeding Experimentation Device (FED): A flexible open-source device for measuring feeding behavior.
- Nguyen KP, O'Neal TJ, Bolonduro OA, White E, Kravitz AV.
- J Neurosci Methods (2016 Jul 15) 267:108-14. Abstract/Full Text
- ROBucket: A low cost operant chamber based on the Arduino microcontroller.
- Devarakonda K, Nguyen KP, Kravitz AV.
- Behav Res Methods (2016 Jun) 48:503-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleus accumbens medium spiny neuron subtypes mediate depression-related outcomes to social defeat stress.
- Francis TC, Chandra R, Friend DM, Finkel E, Dayrit G, Miranda J, Brooks JM, Iñiguez SD, O'Donnell P, Kravitz A, Lobo MK.
- Biol Psychiatry (2015 Feb 1) 77:212-222. Abstract/Full Text
- Prefrontal single-unit firing associated with deficient extinction in mice.
- Fitzgerald PJ, Whittle N, Flynn SM, Graybeal C, Pinard CR, Gunduz-Cinar O, Kravitz AV, Singewald N, Holmes A.
- Neurobiol Learn Mem (2014 Sep) 113:69-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Biphasic effect of melanocortin agonists on metabolic rate and body temperature.
- Lute B, Jou W, Lateef DM, Goldgof M, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Kravitz AV, Miller NR, Huang YG, Girardet C, Butler AA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Cell Metab (2014 Aug 5) 20:333-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Working together: basal ganglia pathways in action selection.
- Friend DM, Kravitz AV.
- Trends Neurosci (2014 Jun) 37:301-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Optogenetic and chemogenetic insights into the food addiction hypothesis.
- Krashes MJ, Kravitz AV.
- Front Behav Neurosci (2014) 8:57. Abstract/Full Text
- Control of basal ganglia output by direct and indirect pathway projection neurons.
- Freeze BS, Kravitz AV, Hammack N, Berke JD, Kreitzer AC.
- J Neurosci (2013 Nov 20) 33:18531-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Optogenetics, physiology, and emotions.
- Kravitz AV, Bonci A.
- Front Behav Neurosci (2013) 7:169. Abstract/Full Text
- Optogenetic identification of striatal projection neuron subtypes during in vivo recordings.
- Kravitz AV, Owen SF, Kreitzer AC.
- Brain Res (2013 May 20) 1511:21-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Physiologic brain activity causes DNA double-strand breaks in neurons, with exacerbation by amyloid-β.
- Suberbielle E, Sanchez PE, Kravitz AV, Wang X, Ho K, Eilertson K, Devidze N, Kreitzer AC, Mucke L.
- Nat Neurosci (2013 May) 16:613-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Hilar GABAergic interneuron activity controls spatial learning and memory retrieval.
- Andrews-Zwilling Y, Gillespie AK, Kravitz AV, Nelson AB, Devidze N, Lo I, Yoon SY, Bien-Ly N, Ring K, Zwilling D, Potter GB, Rubenstein JL, Kreitzer AC, Huang Y.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e40555. Abstract/Full Text
- Optogenetic manipulation of neural circuitry in vivo.
- Kravitz AV, Kreitzer AC.
- Curr Opin Neurobiol (2011 Jun) 21:433-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of parkinsonian motor behaviours by optogenetic control of basal ganglia circuitry.
- Kravitz AV, Freeze BS, Parker PR, Kay K, Thwin MT, Deisseroth K, Kreitzer AC.
- Nature (2010 Jul 29) 466:622-6. Abstract/Full Text