Lab Members

Xiaofei Bai, Ph.D.

Postdoctoral Fellow

Xiaofei grew up in a Mongolian pasture near Hohhot, the capital city of Inner Mongolia, China. He attended Inner Mongolia Agricultural University in Hohhot for his undergraduate studies, enrolling in the Fall of 2005 with a strong passion to be a molecular biologist. He graduated in 2009, majoring in Bioengineering. He then began his graduate work in Dr. Guojing Li’s lab to study the plant stress-resistance signaling pathway in Arabidopsis and soybean. In 2012, he graduated from the Department of Life Science at the Inner Mongolia Agricultural University with a master’s degree. He then worked for the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science as a research assistant, and joined the lab of Dr. Tianfu Han in October 2012, where he worked on the safety detection of transgenic soybean. In 2013, he began his Ph.D. study at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the lab of Dr. Joshua N. Bembenek to investigate the mechanisms of cytokinesis in C. elegans and received his Ph.D. in biochemistry in 2018. Currently, he is characterizing the role of the fatty acid synthetase, FASN-1, during oogenesis and embryogenesis in C. elegans. He is also initiating a study to model a rare human disease with mechanosensitive defects.