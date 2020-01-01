Publications

Localized TWIST1 and TWIST2 basic domain substitutions cause four distinct human diseases that can be modeled in Caenorhabditis elegans. Kim S, Twigg SRF, Scanlon VA, Chandra A, Hansen TJ, Alsubait A, Fenwick AL, McGowan SJ, Lord H, Lester T, Sweeney E, Weber A, Cox H, Wilkie AOM, Golden A, Corsi AK. Hum Mol Genet (2017 Jun 1) 26:2118-2132. Abstract/Full Text From phenologs to silent suppressors: Identifying potential therapeutic targets for human disease. Golden A. Mol Reprod Dev (2017 Nov) 84:1118-1132. Abstract/Full Text The Identification of a Novel Mutant Allele of topoisomerase II in Caenorhabditis elegans Reveals a Unique Role in Chromosome Segregation During Spermatogenesis. Jaramillo-Lambert A, Fabritius AS, Hansen TJ, Smith HE, Golden A. Genetics (2016 Dec) 204:1407-1422. Abstract/Full Text Rapid and Efficient Identification of Caenorhabditis elegans Legacy Mutations Using Hawaiian SNP-Based Mapping and Whole-Genome Sequencing. Jaramillo-Lambert A, Fuchsman AS, Fabritius AS, Smith HE, Golden A. G3 (Bethesda) (2015 Mar 4) 5:1007-19. Abstract/Full Text The C. elegans eggshell. Stein KK, Golden A. WormBook (2018 Aug 2) 2018:1-36. Abstract/Full Text

