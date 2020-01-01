Section Chief: Andy Golden, Ph.D.
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Localized TWIST1 and TWIST2 basic domain substitutions cause four distinct human diseases that can be modeled in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Kim S, Twigg SRF, Scanlon VA, Chandra A, Hansen TJ, Alsubait A, Fenwick AL, McGowan SJ, Lord H, Lester T, Sweeney E, Weber A, Cox H, Wilkie AOM, Golden A, Corsi AK.
- Hum Mol Genet (2017 Jun 1) 26:2118-2132. Abstract/Full Text
- From phenologs to silent suppressors: Identifying potential therapeutic targets for human disease.
- Golden A.
- Mol Reprod Dev (2017 Nov) 84:1118-1132. Abstract/Full Text
- The Identification of a Novel Mutant Allele of topoisomerase II in Caenorhabditis elegans Reveals a Unique Role in Chromosome Segregation During Spermatogenesis.
- Jaramillo-Lambert A, Fabritius AS, Hansen TJ, Smith HE, Golden A.
- Genetics (2016 Dec) 204:1407-1422. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid and Efficient Identification of Caenorhabditis elegans Legacy Mutations Using Hawaiian SNP-Based Mapping and Whole-Genome Sequencing.
- Jaramillo-Lambert A, Fuchsman AS, Fabritius AS, Smith HE, Golden A.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2015 Mar 4) 5:1007-19. Abstract/Full Text
- The C. elegans eggshell.
- Stein KK, Golden A.
- WormBook (2018 Aug 2) 2018:1-36. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Lipid droplet and peroxisome biogenesis occur at the same ER subdomains.
- Joshi AS, Nebenfuehr B, Choudhary V, Satpute-Krishnan P, Levine TP, Golden A, Prinz WA.
- Nat Commun (2018 Jul 27) 9:2940. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel functions for the RNA-binding protein ETR-1 in Caenorhabditis elegans reproduction and engulfment of germline apoptotic cell corpses.
- Boateng R, Nguyen KCQ, Hall DH, Golden A, Allen AK.
- Dev Biol (2017 Sep 1) 429:306-320. Abstract/Full Text
- Mapping Challenging Mutations by Whole-Genome Sequencing.
- Smith HE, Fabritius AS, Jaramillo-Lambert A, Golden A.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2016 May 3) 6:1297-304. Abstract/Full Text
- Keeping FIT, storing fat: Lipid droplet biogenesis.
- Choudhary V, Golden A, Prinz WA.
- Worm (2016 Apr-Jun) 5:e1170276. Abstract/Full Text
- Forward Genetics Identifies a Requirement for the Izumo-like Immunoglobulin Superfamily spe-45 Gene in Caenorhabditis elegans Fertilization.
- Singaravelu G, Rahimi S, Krauchunas A, Rizvi A, Dharia S, Shakes D, Smith H, Golden A, Singson A.
- Curr Biol (2015 Dec 21) 25:3220-4. Abstract/Full Text
- A conserved family of proteins facilitates nascent lipid droplet budding from the ER.
- Choudhary V, Ojha N, Golden A, Prinz WA.
- J Cell Biol (2015 Oct 26) 211:261-71. Abstract/Full Text
- An RNAi-based suppressor screen identifies interactors of the Myt1 ortholog of Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Allen AK, Nesmith JE, Golden A.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2014 Oct 8) 4:2329-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Confocal imaging of the microtubule cytoskeleton in C. elegans embryos and germ cells.
- O'Connell KF, Golden A.
- Methods Mol Biol (2014) 1075:257-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Evaluation of the Fluids Mixing Enclosure System for Life Science Experiments During a Commercial Caenorhabditis elegans Spaceflight Experiment.
- Warren P, Golden A, Hanover J, Love D, Shephard F, Szewczyk NJ.
- Adv Space Res (2013 Jun 1) 51:2241-2250. Abstract/Full Text
- emb-1 encodes the APC16 subunit of the Caenorhabditis elegans anaphase-promoting complex.
- Shakes DC, Allen AK, Albert KM, Golden A.
- Genetics (2011 Oct) 189:549-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein phosphatase 5 is a negative regulator of separase function during cortical granule exocytosis in C. elegans.
- Richie CT, Bembenek JN, Chestnut B, Furuta T, Schumacher JM, Wallenfang M, Golden A.
- J Cell Sci (2011 Sep 1) 124:2903-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Functional redundancy of paralogs of an anaphase promoting complex/cyclosome subunit in Caenorhabditis elegans meiosis.
- Stein KK, Nesmith JE, Ross BD, Golden A.
- Genetics (2010 Dec) 186:1285-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypothesis: Bifunctional mitochondrial proteins have centrosomal functions.
- Moore A, Golden A.
- Environ Mol Mutagen (2009 Oct) 50:637-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Inactivation of the C. elegans lipin homolog leads to ER disorganization and to defects in the breakdown and reassembly of the nuclear envelope.
- Golden A, Liu J, Cohen-Fix O.
- J Cell Sci (2009 Jun 15) 122:1970-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Multiple ERK substrates execute single biological processes in Caenorhabditis elegans germ-line development.
- Arur S, Ohmachi M, Nayak S, Hayes M, Miranda A, Hay A, Golden A, Schedl T.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Mar 24) 106:4776-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Cortical granule exocytosis in C. elegans is regulated by cell cycle components including separase.
- Bembenek JN, Richie CT, Squirrell JM, Campbell JM, Eliceiri KW, Poteryaev D, Spang A, Golden A, White JG.
- Development (2007 Nov) 134:3837-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Silence is golden: combining RNAi and live cell imaging to study cell cycle regulatory genes during Caenorhabditis elegans development.
- Golden A, O'Connell KF.
- Methods (2007 Feb) 41:190-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Components of the spindle assembly checkpoint regulate the anaphase-promoting complex during meiosis in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Stein KK, Davis ES, Hays T, Golden A.
- Genetics (2007 Jan) 175:107-23. Abstract/Full Text
- The C. elegans Myt1 ortholog is required for the proper timing of oocyte maturation.
- Burrows AE, Sceurman BK, Kosinski ME, Richie CT, Sadler PL, Schumacher JM, Golden A.
- Development (2006 Feb) 133:697-709. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromosome segregation: Aurora B gets Tousled.
- Richie CT, Golden A.
- Curr Biol (2005 May 24) 15:R379-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Getting (chromosomes) loaded--a new role for timeless.
- Golden A, Cohen-Fix O.
- Dev Cell (2003 Jul) 5:7-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Developmental defects observed in hypomorphic anaphase-promoting complex mutants are linked to cell cycle abnormalities.
- Shakes DC, Sadler PL, Schumacher JM, Abdolrasulnia M, Golden A.
- Development (2003 Apr) 130:1605-20. Abstract/Full Text
- CDC-25.1 regulates germline proliferation in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Ashcroft N, Golden A.
- Genesis (2002 May) 33:1-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Multiple subunits of the Caenorhabditis elegans anaphase-promoting complex are required for chromosome segregation during meiosis I.
- Davis ES, Wille L, Chestnut BA, Sadler PL, Shakes DC, Golden A.
- Genetics (2002 Feb) 160:805-13. Abstract/Full Text
- The Caenorhabditis elegans par-5 gene encodes a 14-3-3 protein required for cellular asymmetry in the early embryo.
- Morton DG, Shakes DC, Nugent S, Dichoso D, Wang W, Golden A, Kemphues KJ.
- Dev Biol (2002 Jan 1) 241:47-58. Abstract/Full Text
- Metaphase to anaphase (mat) transition-defective mutants in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Golden A, Sadler PL, Wallenfang MR, Schumacher JM, Hamill DR, Bates G, Bowerman B, Seydoux G, Shakes DC.
- J Cell Biol (2000 Dec 25) 151:1469-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Cytoplasmic flow and the establishment of polarity in C. elegans 1-cell embryos.
- Golden A.
- Curr Opin Genet Dev (2000 Aug) 10:414-20. Abstract/Full Text
- The polo-like kinase PLK-1 is required for nuclear envelope breakdown and the completion of meiosis in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Chase D, Serafinas C, Ashcroft N, Kosinski M, Longo D, Ferris DK, Golden A.
- Genesis (2000 Jan) 26:26-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Caenorhabditis elegans contains a third polo-like kinase gene.
- Chase D, Golden A, Heidecker G, Ferris DK.
- DNA Seq (2000) 11:327-34. Abstract/Full Text
- A Caenorhabditis elegans wee1 homolog is expressed in a temporally and spatially restricted pattern during embryonic development.
- Wilson MA, Hoch RV, Ashcroft NR, Kosinski ME, Golden A.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (1999 Apr 14) 1445:99-109. Abstract/Full Text
- RNA-Mediated interference of a cdc25 homolog in Caenorhabditis elegans results in defects in the embryonic cortical membrane, meiosis, and mitosis.
- Ashcroft NR, Srayko M, Kosinski ME, Mains PE, Golden A.
- Dev Biol (1999 Feb 1) 206:15-32. Abstract/Full Text
- AIR-2: An Aurora/Ipl1-related protein kinase associated with chromosomes and midbody microtubules is required for polar body extrusion and cytokinesis in Caenorhabditis elegans embryos.
- Schumacher JM, Golden A, Donovan PJ.
- J Cell Biol (1998 Dec 14) 143:1635-46. Abstract/Full Text
- A highly conserved centrosomal kinase, AIR-1, is required for accurate cell cycle progression and segregation of developmental factors in Caenorhabditis elegans embryos.
- Schumacher JM, Ashcroft N, Donovan PJ, Golden A.
- Development (1998 Nov) 125:4391-402. Abstract/Full Text
- The four cdc25 genes from the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Ashcroft NR, Kosinski ME, Wickramasinghe D, Donovan PJ, Golden A.
- Gene (1998 Jul 3) 214:59-66. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular genetics of proto-oncogenes and candidate tumor suppressors in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Sternberg PW, Yoon CH, Lee J, Jongeward GD, Kayne PS, Katz WS, Lesa G, Liu J, Golden A, Huang LS.
- Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol (1994) 59:155-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of a raf proto-oncogene during Caenorhabditis elegans vulval development.
- Sternberg PW, Golden A, Han M.
- Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci (1993 Jun 29) 340:259-65. Abstract/Full Text
- C. elegans lin-45 raf gene participates in let-60 ras-stimulated vulval differentiation.
- Han M, Golden A, Han Y, Sternberg PW.
- Nature (1993 May 13) 363:133-40. Abstract/Full Text