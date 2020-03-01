Section Chief: Jenny E. Hinshaw, Ph.D.
Publications
Select Publications
- Cryo-EM of the dynamin polymer assembled on lipid membrane.
- Kong L, Sochacki KA, Wang H, Fang S, Canagarajah B, Kehr AD, Rice WJ, Strub MP, Taraska JW, Hinshaw JE.
- Nature (2018 Aug) 560:258-262. Abstract/Full Text
- A hemi-fission intermediate links two mechanistically distinct stages of membrane fission.
- Mattila JP, Shnyrova AV, Sundborger AC, Hortelano ER, Fuhrmans M, Neumann S, Müller M, Hinshaw JE, Schmid SL, Frolov VA.
- Nature (2015 Aug 6) 524:109-113. Abstract/Full Text
- A dynamin mutant defines a superconstricted prefission state.
- Sundborger AC, Fang S, Heymann JA, Ray P, Chappie JS, Hinshaw JE.
- Cell Rep (2014 Aug 7) 8:734-42. Abstract/Full Text
- A pseudoatomic model of the dynamin polymer identifies a hydrolysis-dependent powerstroke.
- Chappie JS, Mears JA, Fang S, Leonard M, Schmid SL, Milligan RA, Hinshaw JE, Dyda F.
- Cell (2011 Sep 30) 147:209-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformational changes in Dnm1 support a contractile mechanism for mitochondrial fission.
- Mears JA, Lackner LL, Fang S, Ingerman E, Nunnari J, Hinshaw JE.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2011 Jan) 18:20-6. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Structural Insights into the Mechanism of Dynamin Superfamily Proteins.
- Jimah JR, Hinshaw JE.
- Trends Cell Biol (2019 Mar) 29:257-273. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure and function of yeast Atg20, a sorting nexin that facilitates autophagy induction.
- Popelka H, Damasio A, Hinshaw JE, Klionsky DJ, Ragusa MJ.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Nov 21) 114:E10112-E10121. Abstract/Full Text
- Membrane fission by dynamin: what we know and what we need to know.
- Antonny B, Burd C, De Camilli P, Chen E, Daumke O, Faelber K, Ford M, Frolov VA, Frost A, Hinshaw JE, Kirchhausen T, Kozlov MM, Lenz M, Low HH, McMahon H, Merrifield C, Pollard TD, Robinson PJ, Roux A, Schmid S.
- EMBO J (2016 Nov 2) 35:2270-2284. Abstract/Full Text
- Poxviruses Encode a Reticulon-Like Protein that Promotes Membrane Curvature.
- Erlandson KJ, Bisht H, Weisberg AS, Hyun SI, Hansen BT, Fischer ER, Hinshaw JE, Moss B.
- Cell Rep (2016 Mar 8) 14:2084-2091. Abstract/Full Text
- Adult-onset autosomal dominant spastic paraplegia linked to a GTPase-effector domain mutation of dynamin 2.
- Sambuughin N, Goldfarb LG, Sivtseva TM, Davydova TK, Vladimirtsev VA, Osakovskiy VL, Danilova AP, Nikitina RS, Ylakhova AN, Diachkovskaya MP, Sundborger AC, Renwick NM, Platonov FA, Hinshaw JE, Toro C.
- BMC Neurol (2015 Oct 30) 15:223. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamins and BAR Proteins-Safeguards against Cancer.
- Sundborger AC, Hinshaw JE.
- Crit Rev Oncog (2015) 20:475-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulating dynamin dynamics during endocytosis.
- Sundborger AC, Hinshaw JE.
- F1000Prime Rep (2014) 6:85. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamin: membrane scission meets physics.
- Hurley JH, Hinshaw JE.
- Curr Biol (2012 Dec 18) 22:R1047-8. Abstract/Full Text
- ArfGAP1 promotes COPI vesicle formation by facilitating coatomer polymerization.
- Shiba Y, Luo R, Hinshaw JE, Szul T, Hayashi R, Sztul E, Nagashima K, Baxa U, Randazzo PA.
- Cell Logist (2011 Jul-Dec) 1:139-154. Abstract/Full Text
- An endophilin-dynamin complex promotes budding of clathrin-coated vesicles during synaptic vesicle recycling.
- Sundborger A, Soderblom C, Vorontsova O, Evergren E, Hinshaw JE, Shupliakov O.
- J Cell Sci (2011 Jan 1) 124:133-43. Abstract/Full Text
- OPA1 disease alleles causing dominant optic atrophy have defects in cardiolipin-stimulated GTP hydrolysis and membrane tubulation.
- Ban T, Heymann JA, Song Z, Hinshaw JE, Chan DC.
- Hum Mol Genet (2010 Jun 1) 19:2113-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Actin-bundling protein TRIOBP forms resilient rootlets of hair cell stereocilia essential for hearing.
- Kitajiri S, Sakamoto T, Belyantseva IA, Goodyear RJ, Stepanyan R, Fujiwara I, Bird JE, Riazuddin S, Riazuddin S, Ahmed ZM, Hinshaw JE, Sellers J, Bartles JR, Hammer JA 3rd, Richardson GP, Griffith AJ, Frolenkov GI, Friedman TB.
- Cell (2010 May 28) 141:786-98. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipid-regulated sterol transfer between closely apposed membranes by oxysterol-binding protein homologues.
- Schulz TA, Choi MG, Raychaudhuri S, Mears JA, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Prinz WA.
- J Cell Biol (2009 Dec 14) 187:889-903. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamins at a glance.
- Heymann JA, Hinshaw JE.
- J Cell Sci (2009 Oct 1) 122:3427-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Membrane-bending proteins.
- Prinz WA, Hinshaw JE.
- Crit Rev Biochem Mol Biol (2009 Sep-Oct) 44:278-91. Abstract/Full Text
- A possible effector role for the pleckstrin homology (PH) domain of dynamin.
- Bethoney KA, King MC, Hinshaw JE, Ostap EM, Lemmon MA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Aug 11) 106:13359-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoinhibition of Arf GTPase-activating protein activity by the BAR domain in ASAP1.
- Jian X, Brown P, Schuck P, Gruschus JM, Balbo A, Hinshaw JE, Randazzo PA.
- J Biol Chem (2009 Jan 16) 284:1652-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical inhibition of the mitochondrial division dynamin reveals its role in Bax/Bak-dependent mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization.
- Cassidy-Stone A, Chipuk JE, Ingerman E, Song C, Yoo C, Kuwana T, Kurth MJ, Shaw JT, Hinshaw JE, Green DR, Nunnari J.
- Dev Cell (2008 Feb) 14:193-204. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualization of dynamins.
- Mears JA, Hinshaw JE.
- Methods Cell Biol (2008) 88:237-56. Abstract/Full Text
- A corkscrew model for dynamin constriction.
- Mears JA, Ray P, Hinshaw JE.
- Structure (2007 Oct) 15:1190-202. Abstract/Full Text
- Filling the GAP for dynamin.
- Hinshaw JE.
- Nat Cell Biol (2006 May) 8:432-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Mdv1 interacts with assembled dnm1 to promote mitochondrial division.
- Naylor K, Ingerman E, Okreglak V, Marino M, Hinshaw JE, Nunnari J.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Jan 27) 281:2177-83. Abstract/Full Text
- A BAR domain in the N terminus of the Arf GAP ASAP1 affects membrane structure and trafficking of epidermal growth factor receptor.
- Nie Z, Hirsch DS, Luo R, Jian X, Stauffer S, Cremesti A, Andrade J, Lebowitz J, Marino M, Ahvazi B, Hinshaw JE, Randazzo PA.
- Curr Biol (2006 Jan 24) 16:130-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Dnm1 forms spirals that are structurally tailored to fit mitochondria.
- Ingerman E, Perkins EM, Marino M, Mears JA, McCaffery JM, Hinshaw JE, Nunnari J.
- J Cell Biol (2005 Sep 26) 170:1021-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular architecture of a eukaryotic DNA transposase.
- Hickman AB, Perez ZN, Zhou L, Musingarimi P, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2005 Aug) 12:715-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Assay and functional analysis of dynamin-like Mx proteins.
- Kochs G, Reichelt M, Danino D, Hinshaw JE, Haller O.
- Methods Enzymol (2005) 404:632-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid constriction of lipid bilayers by the mechanochemical enzyme dynamin.
- Danino D, Moon KH, Hinshaw JE.
- J Struct Biol (2004 Sep) 147:259-67. Abstract/Full Text
- The stalk region of dynamin drives the constriction of dynamin tubes.
- Chen YJ, Zhang P, Egelman EH, Hinshaw JE.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2004 Jun) 11:574-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Nuclear pore complexes exceeding eightfold rotational symmetry.
- Hinshaw JE, Milligan RA.
- J Struct Biol (2003 Mar) 141:259-68. Abstract/Full Text
- Three-dimensional reconstruction of dynamin in the constricted state.
- Zhang P, Hinshaw JE.
- Nat Cell Biol (2001 Oct) 3:922-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamin family of mechanoenzymes.
- Danino D, Hinshaw JE.
- Curr Opin Cell Biol (2001 Aug) 13:454-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamin and its role in membrane fission.
- Hinshaw JE.
- Annu Rev Cell Dev Biol (2000) 16:483-519. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamin spirals.
- Hinshaw JE.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (1999 Apr) 9:260-7. Abstract/Full Text