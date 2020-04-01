  1. Home
Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression Section

of the Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology

Photo of Elissa Lei Elissa Lei, Ph.D.

Section Chief

elissa.lei@nih.gov
Seeking to understand how higher-order chromatin structure influences gene expression.
Function and regulation of chromatin insulators in dynamic genome organization.
Chen D, Lei EP.
Curr Opin Cell Biol (2019 Jun) 58:61-68. Abstract/Full Text
The zinc-finger protein CLAMP promotes gypsy chromatin insulator function in Drosophila.
Bag I, Dale RK, Palmer C, Lei EP.
J Cell Sci (2019 Mar 8) 132. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

