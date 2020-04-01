Lab Members

Leah Rosin, Ph.D

Postdoctoral Fellow

Leah’s thesis work in the laboratory of Dr. Barbara Mellone at the University of Connecticut focused on the molecular interaction between two essential centromere proteins in Drosophila and illustrated how co-evolution of these proteins plays a vital role in centromere assembly. She went on to do a postdoc at the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Eric Joyce, where she used Oligopaint FISH to study chromosome territory formation in Drosophila. Leah is currently combining molecular approaches with microscopy to study insulator function in insects.