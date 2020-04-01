Lab Members
Our Staff
Our Fellows
Dahong’s thesis work characterized the function of Shep in remodeling of bursicon neurons during Drosophila metamorphosis in the laboratory of Dr. Randall Hewes at the University of Oklahoma. He successfully applied for a K99 career transition award and is currently studying the role of Shep in insulator regulation in the nervous system of both Drosophila and mice.
Indira’s thesis work focused on the role of the Drosophila RNA-binding protein Rm62 in heterochromatin formation and gene silencing in the laboratory of Dr. Manika Pal-Bhadra at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology. She went on to do postdoctoral work studying transcriptional silencing by Piwi in Dr. Utpal Bhadra’s laboratory at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. Indira is currently studying regulatory mechanisms of chromatin insulator function.
Shue graduated from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology in Beijing, under the supervision of Dr. Liangbiao Chen. Her thesis mainly focused on the mechanism of cold adaptation in Antarctic fish and the relationship with retrotransposon amplification. Currently, she is studying the formation of insulator bodies and their role in gypsy insulator function.
In her thesis work at Yale University in the laboratory of Dr. Valerie Reinke, Cassie characterized the function and expression of a novel nuclear factor specific to the C. elegans germ line. She is currently studying differences in gypsy insulator activity and regulation between tissue types.
Leah’s thesis work in the laboratory of Dr. Barbara Mellone at the University of Connecticut focused on the molecular interaction between two essential centromere proteins in Drosophila and illustrated how co-evolution of these proteins plays a vital role in centromere assembly. She went on to do a postdoc at the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Eric Joyce, where she used Oligopaint FISH to study chromosome territory formation in Drosophila. Leah is currently combining molecular approaches with microscopy to study insulator function in insects.
Alumni
Juanma performed his thesis work on the chromatin structure of metaphase chromosomes at the Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona in the laboratory of Dr. Joan Ramon Daban. He went on to perform postdoctoral work on mitotic bookmarking of transcription factors in Kenneth Zaret’s laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania. Juanma studied the regulation of insulator-dependent looping interactions. He is currently a Scientist at Leidos.
Ezequiel pioneered the study of RNA-binding protein and mRNA localization dynamics in trypanosomes for his thesis work at the Universidad de San Martin in Buenos Aires, Argentina under the supervision of Dr. Daniel Sanchez. Ezequiel studied the role of AGO2 in transcriptional control and functional interaction with LaminB to regulate chromatin topology. He is currently an Assistant Professor at Institute IFIBYNE – Ciudad Universitaria.
Margarita graduated with a B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from University of Maryland, Baltimore County. At UMBC, she worked in the laboratory of Dr. Michelle Starz-Gaiano examining the mechanisms of coordinated cell migration in Drosophila. Margarita studied the role of RNA-binding protein Shep in gypsy insulator function. She is currently a Ph.D. student at the University of Michigan.
Madoka identified a novel role for splicing factors in heterochromatin formation in fission yeast during her thesis work in Tokio Tani’s laboratory at Kumamoto University. She took a structure/function approach to analyze AGO2 activity and turnover. She is currently Medical Science Liaison at Biogen.
Prisma graduated with a Molecular and Cell Biology B.S. degree from the University of Connecticut. She worked on the function of noncoding mRNAs in gypsy insulator activity. She went on to complete a bioinformatics master’s program at Boston University.
Karole obtained M.S. and B.S. degrees in Biochemistry and Cellular Biology at Stony Brook University. She worked to delineate the specificity of noncoding mRNA function in gypsy insulator activity and developed high throughput image analysis of transcript localization in cell culture. She is currently a Ph.D. student at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the laboratory of Dr. Rachel Green.
At the University of Rochester Medical Center in the laboratory of Dr. Willis Li, Su Jun’s thesis work focused on mechanisms of heterochromatin formation including characterization of a novel RNAi factor in Drosophila. Su Jun studied the function of the exosome in chromatin insulator activity. She is currently a Manager of Technology Commercialization at The University of Chicago.
Leah performed her thesis work on mRNA nuclear export in the laboratory of Dr. Lyne Levesque at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She used her expertise in RNA-protein biochemistry to examine the function of a newly identified insulator-associated RNA-binding protein. Leah is currently a Senior Scientist at Invitae.
Matt was a Biological Sciences and Neuroscience double major at the University of Delaware. He studied the functions of RNA-binding proteins in chromatin insulator activity. Matt went on to complete his Ph.D. thesis under the supervision of Dr. Sabine Petry at Princeton University. He is currently a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Dr. Rohit Pappu at Washington University in St. Louis.
Pat’s thesis work to purify and study DNA replication complexes was carried out at University of Notre Dame under the supervision of Dr. Subhash Basu. He moved to University of Virginia to map and characterize replication origins on a genome wide level as part of the ENCODE project in the laboratory of Dr. Anindya Dutta. He examined enzymatic activities associated with chromatin insulator complexes. He is currently a Senior Scientist at QIAGEN.
Nellie was enrolled in the Molecular and Cell Biology Ph.D. program at the University of Maryland and was a member of the Graduate Partnerships Program at NIH. She studied the role of RNA silencing in heterochromatin formation and chromatin insulator function. Nellie went on to teach at Hands on Science, a local non-profit organization that encourages science and mathematics education for children. She is currently a Sallie Rosen Kaplan Postdoctoral Fellow at NCI in the laboratory of Dr. Lalage Wakefield.
Brandi’s first experience with Drosophila genetics was as an undergraduate in Dr. Sarah Elgin’s lab at Washington University. She went on to characterize the biochemical activity of a chromatin remodeller for her thesis work at the University of Michigan in the laboratory of Dr. Daniel Bochar. Brandi studied chromatin insulator-dependent looping interactions. She is currently Assistant Director of Hereditary Cancer at GeneDx.
A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Parul studied molecular mechanisms of heterochromatic gene silencing in Dr. Amy Csink's laboratory. She studied the differential effects of RNA silencing on various chromatin insulators. Parul is currently a Scientific Writer at Philips Respironics.
Matt obtained both a B.A. in Biology and M.S. in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Johns Hopkins University. He studied the effects of insulators on the chromatin landscape using a variety of molecular techniques. He is currently enrolled in an M.D./Ph.D. program at University of Pennsylvania and is performing his thesis work under the supervision of Dr. Mitchell Lazar.
Patrick graduated from St. John's University with a B.S. in Biology. He worked on the development of a visual cell based assay for higher order nuclear organization that will be used to perform a high throughput dsRNA knockdown screen. Patrick went on to obtain a Ph.D. at Cornell University under the supervision of Dr. Paul Soloway and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the laboratory of Bradley Cairns at the University of Utah. He established his independent research group at the University of Rochester Medical Center.