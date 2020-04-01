Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Function and regulation of chromatin insulators in dynamic genome organization. Chen D, Lei EP. Curr Opin Cell Biol (2019 Jun) 58:61-68. Abstract/Full Text The zinc-finger protein CLAMP promotes gypsy chromatin insulator function in Drosophila. Bag I, Dale RK, Palmer C, Lei EP. J Cell Sci (2019 Mar 8) 132. Abstract/Full Text Shep regulates Drosophila neuronal remodeling by controlling transcription of its chromatin targets. Chen D, Dale RK, Lei EP. Development (2018 Jan 3) 145. Abstract/Full Text Shep RNA-Binding Capacity Is Required for Antagonism of gypsy Chromatin Insulator Activity. Chen D, Brovkina M, Matzat LH, Lei EP. G3 (Bethesda) (2019 Mar 7) 9:749-754. Abstract/Full Text Argonaute2 attenuates active transcription by limiting RNA Polymerase II elongation in Drosophila melanogaster. Nazer E, Dale RK, Palmer C, Lei EP. Sci Rep (2018 Oct 24) 8:15685. Abstract/Full Text

