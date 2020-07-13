Post-Doctoral Position

A Postdoctoral Fellow position is available in our laboratory, located on the NIH main campus in Bethesda, MD. Our laboratory studies non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and focuses on mechanisms involved in the accumulation of liver fat and progression to injury. We employ a wide variety of techniques and models including molecular biology, “omics” (lipidomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics and proteomics), cell culture, animal models, genetic data and human clinical samples.

The post-doctoral fellow will study the intersection of NAFLD, obesity and insulin resistance with a focus on newly-identified key modulators of NAFLD pathogenesis that have the potential to become therapeutic targets. The fellow will work in a stimulating environment with a fun group of co-workers and will have opportunities for multidisciplinary collaborations, access to cutting edge technology and interaction with clinical aspects of research. Participation in courses and seminars for personal career development is strongly encouraged. Stipend is commensurate with experience according to NIH policy.

Qualifications:

Applicants must hold (or be expecting) a Ph.D., M.D. or similar degree with no more than 5 years of post-graduate experience. Applicants should have relevant research experience, strong analytical skills, ability to work independently and a good command of written and spoken English. Experience in studying animal models of diabetes, fatty liver, or obesity is encouraged.

To Apply:

Applicants should submit by email a current CV with emphasis on research background and skills, a statement of career goals and name and contact of 3 references to: rotmany@niddk.nih.gov



The NIH and our lab are dedicated to building a diverse community in its training and employment programs; applications from women, minorities and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged.

