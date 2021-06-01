Inter-Institute Endocrinology Fellowship Program
The NIH Inter-Institute Endocrinology Fellowship Program, also called the Graduate Medical Education (GME): Endocrinology Metabolism Fellowship, is a 3-year Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-accredited program. The Program provides a comprehensive training experience with world-renowned experts in the field, and is ideal for physicians who seek a broad education in cutting-edge research and clinical endocrinology. Fellows are prepared for careers in research, academia, and pharmaceutical development and regulation.
Eligibility
Applicants must be board-eligible in internal medicine prior to starting the program. In general, successful applicants are either currently enrolled in or will have completed a three-year residency in an approved internal medicine training program within the United States. Applicants interested in the ABIM Research Pathway are encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
Submit your application through the Electronic Residency Application Service (ERAS).
Contact Us
Charlotte Burke
Program Coordinator
(301) 496-6087
charlotte.burke@nih.gov
Ranganath Muniyappa, M.D., Ph.D.
Program Director
(301) 451-7702
Ranganath.Muniyappa@nih.gov
Program Details
Faculty & Specialties
Learn about our faculty and their specialties.
Our endocrine faculty come from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) to provide in-depth clinical exposure to a variety of endocrine disease. The endocrine surgical faculty from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) work with our medical endocrinology in close collaboration.
Featured & Recent Fellows
Learn about our featured and recent fellows.
Featured alumni share their careers and how their years at NIH influenced them. Recent fellows share their research interests.