Endocrinology Fellowship Details

During the 3-year Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited program fellows have access to a training experience that is broad and highly specialized.

Program Structure

Most rotations take place at the NIH Clinical Center. The NIH Clinical Center is the largest medical research hospital in the United States, and has a world-wide and local referral basis that ensures exposure to a variety of common and rare endocrine disorders. Additional rotations take place at the Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University Hospital, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and Mobile Med/Suburban Hospital Community Clinic.

Year 1 NIH Clinical Center (6 months): During their first year, fellows participate in the following rotations at the NIH Clinical Center. Continuity Clinic and Endocrine Inpatient Service: During this time, fellows will make daily rounds discuss patients with attending physicians, many of whom are world renowned experts in the field, for both inpatients on the Endocrine Service as well as a weekly continuity clinic train in specialized testing procedures, including interventional procedures for diagnostic or therapeutic protocols (adrenal and parathyroid vein sampling, inferior petrosal sinus sampling, functional arteriography for insulinoma and parathyroid localization, neurosurgery team) and fine needle aspiration (FNA) with on-site cytopathology and individualized ultrasound participate in management decisions related to both patient care and clinical investigation. Although all patients are admitted under IRB-reviewed research protocols, there are many other aspects of diagnosis and patient care that fall completely under the discretion of the endocrine fellows, especially for patients enrolled in observational or natural history studies

During this time, fellows will

Lipid Rotation (4 weeks): Fellows are exposed to common and rare disorders of lipid and cholesterol metabolism. Training focuses on familial or genetic disorders of lipid metabolism, including pathophysiology, diagnosis and management. Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University Hospital, and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (6 weeks, 6 weeks, and 4 weeks, respectively): Fellows rotate to three local hospitals. Mentored Research (ongoing): Fellows select research areas during the spring of their first year and work closely with a mentor during years two and three. Year 2 NIH Clinical Center (full year): During their second year, fellows participate in the following rotations at the NIH Clinical Center. Continuity Clinic (weekly)

Consult Service and Blood Glucose Management Service (BGMS) (4-6 weeks): Fellows train with the multidisciplinary inpatient glucose management team and cover consults for other NIH services. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Diabetes Clinic (one half day session every other week): Fellows train on intensive diabetes management including insulin pump management. MobileMed/Suburban Hospital Community Clinic (one half day session every other week): Fellows rotate to a local community clinic. Mentored Research (ongoing) Year 3 NIH Clinical Center (full year): During their third year, fellows participate in the following rotations at the NIH Clinical Center. Continuity Clinic (weekly)

Consult Service (4-6 weeks per year) Mobile Med/Suburban Hospital Community Clinic Pre-attending Training (monthly) Mentored Research (ongoing)

Weekly Conferences and Seminars Fellows can join weekly conferences and seminars. Monday No scheduled conferences Tuesday Outpatient Continuity Clinic (half day)

FNAB Clinic

Post-clinic Conference Wednesday Didactic Lecture Series



Inpatient Rounds Thursday Admit/Discharge Rounds

Radiology Rounds

Surgery Rounds

Biweekly Board Review



Biweekly Cytopathology/Surgical Pathology Rounds

Mobile Med/Suburban Hospital Community Clinic (evening) Friday Didactic Lecture Series

Endocrine Grand Rounds Additional Ad-hoc Rounds Pheochromoctyoma/Paraganglioma Rounds (Dr. Pacak)

Bone/X-ray Rounds (Dr. Collins)

Adrenal/Pituitary (Dr. Stratakis)

Optional Courses in Clinical Research

Fellows can join optional courses in clinical research.

CC-Duke Training Program in Clinical Research

The CC-Duke Training Program in Clinical Research allows participants to attend formal courses in research design, research management, medical genomics, and statistical analysis at the Clinical Center by means of video-conferencing from Duke or on-site by adjunct faculty. The program is designed primarily for NIH staff clinicians, clinical fellows, and other health professionals who are training for careers in clinical research, and must be sponsored.

Introduction to the Principles and Practice of Clinical Research

The Introduction to the Principles and Practice of Clinical Research (IPPCR) is a course to train participants on how to effectively conduct clinical research. The course focuses on the spectrum of clinical research and the research process by highlighting epidemiologic methods, study design, protocol preparation, patient monitoring, quality assurance, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues. The course is free of charge and is offered annually October-March.

Principles of Clinical Pharmacology

The Principles of Clinical Pharmacology course is a weekly lecture series covering the fundamentals of clinical pharmacology as a translational scientific discipline focused on rational drug development and utilization in therapeutics. The course is free of charge and is offered annually at the NIH Clinical Center and runs from September through April.