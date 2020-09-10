Notice of Special Interest: Alzheimers-focused administrative supplements for NIH grants that are not focused on Alzheimers disease

The participating Institutes and Centers (ICs) are inviting applications to expand existing awards that are not currently focused on Alzheimer’s disease and its related dementias (AD/ADRD)—frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body dementia, vascular cognitive impairment with dementia, and multiple etiology dementias—to allow the research to develop such a focus. Active awards with project end dates in FY 2022 or later are eligible. The award may not be in a terminal no-cost extension or going into a no-cost extension in FY 2021. Please note that a few ICs limit no-cost extensions in the final non-competing year of an award. For that reason, it is important to contact staff at the Institute supporting the award when planning the request.

Key Dates

Open Date: See full announcement