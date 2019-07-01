Notice of Special Interest in Understanding Factors in Infancy and Early Childhood (Birth to 24 months) That Influence Obesity Development

The purpose of this Notice is to inform potential applicants to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), and Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research (OBSSR) of an area of special interest in understanding factors in infancy and early childhood (birth to 24 months) that influence the development of obesity.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/7/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date:

Application Due Date: Applications for this Notice must submit an application through NIH Parent Announcement PA-19-056: NIH Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) or PA-18-330: Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trials Targeting Diseases within the Mission of NIDDK (R01-Clinical Trial Required). The latter should be used for studies that incorporate mechanistic trials.

All instructions for the Parent Announcement must be followed.

Submissions should indicate that they are in response to NOT-DK-19-007 in Field 4.b on the SF 424 form.