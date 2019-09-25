Notice of Special Interest: Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics Approaches for Nutrition Research

The purpose of this Notice of Special Interest is to foster collaborative research between nutrition researchers and experts in omics technologies and encourages applications that employ nutrigenetics and/or nutrigenomics approaches to basic, translational and clinical nutrition research. Collaboration between investigators with demonstrated expertise in nutrition research and omics techniques is highly encouraged.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/25/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date:

Application Due Date: This Notice applies to due dates on or after February 5, 2020 and expires on January 8, 2022.

Submit applications for this initiative using one of the following funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) or any reissues of these announcement through the expiration date of this notice.

Investigators planning to submit an application in response to this NOSI are strongly encouraged to contact and discuss their proposed research/aims with the IC program officers listed on this NOSI, well in advance of the application due date.

Activity Code | FOA | First Available Due Date

R01 | PA-19-055: Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Required) | February 5, 2020

R01 | PA-19-056: NIH Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) | February 5, 2020

R01 | PA-18-330: Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trials Targeting Diseases within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Required) | February 5, 2020