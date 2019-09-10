Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Next-Generation Approaches to Renal Replacement Therapy Including Vascular Access

This NOSI aims to support the development of innovative approaches to renal replacement therapy and address critical accompanying challenges such as vascular access and fluid management during dialysis.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/9/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date:

Application Due Date: This notice applies to due dates on or after January 5, 2020 and subsequent receipt dates through January 5, 2023 . The following funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) or their reissued equivalents must be used for submissions for this initiative.

Activity Code | FOA and FOA Title | First Available Due Date

R43/R44 | PA-19-272: PHS 2019-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC, and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed) | January 5, 2020

R41/R42 | PA-19-270: PHS 2019-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed) | January 5, 2020