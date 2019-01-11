Notice of Special Interest: Development of Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices for Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Digestive Disease Applications

The purpose of this Notice is to inform potential applicants of an area of special interest in developing swallowable smart pills or devices to advance precision nutrition, microbiome and gastroenterological research.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/1/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date:

Application Due Date: This notice applies to due dates on or after January 5, 2020 and subsequent receipt dates through January 8, 2023.

Submit applications for this initiative using one of the following funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) or any reissues of these announcement through the expiration date of this notice.

Activity Code | FOA | First Available Due Date

R43/R44 | PA-19-272: PHS 2019-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC, and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed) | January 5, 2020

R41/R42 | PA-19-270: PHS 2019-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed) | January 5, 2020

R43/R44 | PA-19-273: PHS 2019-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Required) | January 5, 2020