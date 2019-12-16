Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Addressing Health Disparities in NIDDK Diseases

The overall objective of this NOSI is to understand and mitigate health disparities in the development, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases of high priority to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). It is recognized that both biologic and non-biologic factors may be operating in these underserved populations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/16/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date:

Application Due Date:

This notice applies to due dates on or after February 5, 2020 and subsequent receipt dates through January 8, 2023.



Submit applications for this initiative using one of the following funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) or any reissues of these announcement through the expiration date of this notice.

PA-19-056 - NIH Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

All instructions in the SF424 (R&R) Application Guide and the funding opportunity announcement used for submission must be followed, with the following additions:

For funding consideration, applicants must include “NOT-DK-20-003” (without quotation marks) in the Agency Routing Identifier field (box 4B) of the SF424 R&R form. Applications without this information in box 4B will not be considered for this initiative.

Applications nonresponsive to terms of this NOSI will be not be considered for the NOSI initiative.