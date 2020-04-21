Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements to Diversify the NIDDK Clinical Trial Workforce

This administrative supplement is designed to increase the diversity of the clinical research workforce with a specific focus on positions of research coordinators. The supplement will provide funds to hire, train and support a clinical trial research coordinator position for individuals underrepresented in the US Clinical research enterprise for currently funded NIDDK clinical trials for up to two years.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/21/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date:

Application Due Date:

Applications for this initiative must be submitted using the following opportunity or its subsequent reissued equivalent.

PA-18-591 - Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

