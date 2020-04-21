Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements to Diversify the NIDDK Clinical Trial Workforce
This administrative supplement is designed to increase the diversity of the clinical research workforce with a specific focus on positions of research coordinators. The supplement will provide funds to hire, train and support a clinical trial research coordinator position for individuals underrepresented in the US Clinical research enterprise for currently funded NIDDK clinical trials for up to two years.
Funding Opportunity Details
Key Dates
4/21/2020
Applications for this initiative must be submitted using the following opportunity or its subsequent reissued equivalent.
- PA-18-591 - Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)
All instructions in the SF424 (R&R) Application Guide and PA-18-591 must be followed, with the following additions:
- Application Due Date(s) – July 1, 2020, July 1, 2021, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization.
- For funding consideration, applicants must include “NOT-DK-20-021” (without quotation marks) in the Agency Routing
- Identifier field (box 4B) of the SF424 R&R form. Applications without this information in box 4B will not be considered for this initiative.
- Requests may be for up to two years of support.
- The Research Strategy section of the application is limited to 6 pages.
- Administrative supplement applications to PA-18-591 must use the application form package with the Competition ID that contains “FORMS-F-ADMINSUPP”. In addition, the process for Streamlined Submissions using the eRA Commons cannot be used for this initiative.
- Applicants are strongly encouraged to notify the program contact at the Institute supporting the parent award that a request has been submitted in response to this FOA in order to facilitate efficient processing of the request.