Notice of Specialist Interest (NOSI): Advancing Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Research through Catalytic Tool and Technology Development

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is issuing this Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) to announce the opportunity for investigators to apply for funding for developing novel tools and technologies that enable new lines of scientific inquiry and/or treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/30/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: