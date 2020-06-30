Notice of Specialist Interest (NOSI): Advancing Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Research through Catalytic Tool and Technology Development
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is issuing this Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) to announce the opportunity for investigators to apply for funding for developing novel tools and technologies that enable new lines of scientific inquiry and/or treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).
Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D.; Susan Mendley, M.D.
6/30/2020
October 16, 2020