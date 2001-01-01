Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Obesity Policy Evaluation Research (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The purpose of this Notice is to inform potential applicants of NIH’s interest in research evaluating large-scale policies or programs implemented at the local, state or national level that are expected to influence obesity-related behaviors (e.g., dietary intake, physical activity, or sedentary behavior) and/or weight outcomes with a goal of preventing or reducing rates of obesity.
Funding Opportunity Details
Key Dates
1/1/0001
October 05, 2020