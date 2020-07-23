Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Improving Methods to Assess Body Composition in Infants and Young Children

The purpose of this Notice is to inform potential applicants to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) of an area of special interest in research to improve methods to assess body composition in infants and young children ages birth through 5 years.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/23/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date:

Application Due Date:

This notice applies to due dates on or after September 5, 2020 and subsequent receipt dates through September 5, 2022.



Submit applications for this initiative using the reissueof the following funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) or any reissues of these announcement through the expiration date of this notice.



PA-19-270 PHS 2019-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)



PA-19-272 PHS 2019-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC, and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant



All instructions in the



Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)All instructions in the SF424 (R&R) Application Guide and the funding opportunity announcement used for submission must be followed, with the following additions:

For funding consideration, applicants must include “NOT-DK-20-036” (without quotation marks) in the Agency Routing Identifier field (box 4B) of the SF424 R&R form. Applications without this information in box 4B will not be considered for this initiative.



Applications nonresponsive to terms of this NOSI will not be considered for the NOSI initiative.