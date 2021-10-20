Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): NIDDK T32 Medical Student Research Training Administrative Supplement

The Medical Student Research Training (MSRT) program provides mentored support for medical students interested in taking a year off from their medical school studies to work in an academic research lab. Support will be provided through an administrative supplement to an active NIDDK institutional training grant (T32 or TL1) in the an area of research within the NIDDK mission. A list of currently funded T32 program locations with the Principal Investigator contact information is available on the NIDDK website. Providing the opportunity for students to interrupt their medical school studies for up to 12 months to pursue a research project should help them solidify their decisions to pursue a research career, focus their research interests, and provide a background for future training and career development programs once they have completed their medical training.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/18/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: