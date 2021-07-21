Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements to Support Emerging Physician-Scientists to Develop Research Expertise in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases

The purpose of the NIDDK’s Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (DDEMD) Administrative Supplement Program is to enable additional clinical perspectives to be brought to on-going research projects within the Division's mission and to enhance the research expertise of selected physicians. The program will provide supplementary funds to support advanced research opportunities for exceptional emerging physician-scientists (hereafter, "candidates") holding the MD or equivalent or MD/PhD degrees, and who are early in their research careers.

Key Dates

Open Date: See full announcement