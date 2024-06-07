Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplements to Enhance Engagement Activity with Underserved Populations Within the Type 1 Diabetes Community (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

NIDDK aims to achieve equitable engagement in research across all persons impacted by type 1 diabetes (T1D). Understanding that participation in research is inequitable across many groups impacted by T1D, this supplement opportunity supports activities which enhance outreach to and engagement with underserved populations which experience diabetes-related health disparities. (ref. NIH designated health disparities populations). Improved engagement, participation, and incorporation of leadership from underserved T1D populations is deemed essential for addressing disparities and advancing health equity in T1D outcomes. This supplement opportunity is available to PD(s)/PI(s) of active NIDDK research grants investigating T1D. Administrative supplements must support work within the scope of the original project and cannot be used to support planning activities for future grants

Key Dates

Open Date: Read full announcement

Letter of Intent Due Date: Read full announcement