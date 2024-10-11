Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): NIDDK National Research Service Award (NRSA) T32 Diversity Administrative Supplement

In effort to promote a diverse research workforce in NIDDK fields of research, NIDDK is making available this opportunity for additional trainee research slots to eligible candidates on a T32 or TL1 when all regularly-awarded positions have been filled. NIDDK encourages individuals from diverse backgrounds, including but not limited to those from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, individuals with disabilities, and individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, to work with their institutions to submit an application for support. For more information, see NOT-OD-20-031 “Notice of NIH's Interest in Diversity.”



Please note that NIH does not use the race, ethnicity, or sex of prospective candidates in the application review process or funding decisions. Applicants are encouraged to consult with their General Counsel to ensure all applicable laws and regulations are being followed in the selection of candidates.



The NIDDK administratively funds supplemental slots designated specifically for a selected trainee - either predoctoral or postdoctoral - to an existing T32 or TL1 award. That position remains a part of the T32 or TL1 for as long as the named individual is a member of the training program. When the individual no longer receives support from the T32, the funds for the position are removed from the grant.



To ensure an appropriate training experience, only predoctoral slots are considered for programs that exclusively support predoctoral training; the same applies to postdoctoral slots. Programs supporting both predoctoral and postdoctoral training may apply for either.

Key Dates

Open Date: Read full announcement

Letter of Intent Due Date: Read full announcement