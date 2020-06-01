Notice of Special Interest: Ancillary Reproductive Health Projects to Existing Large and/or Longitudinal Studies

Reproductive health is a fundamental aspect of overall human health and wellbeing, but research on reproductive health is not always integrated into large and/or longitudinal studies of other systems. For the purposes of this notice, “reproductive health” includes fertility/infertility and gynecologic or andrologic health for those attempting to conceive, not attempting to conceive, or actively preventing pregnancy. Reflecting the importance of research in these areas, NICHD has laid out “Promoting Gynecologic, Andrologic, and Reproductive Health” as a major theme of the new NICHD Strategic Plan 2020.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-HD-20-008.html

PA-18-591 Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional) Program Contact: Candace Tingen, Ph.D. (NICHD) Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/6/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: