Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Climate Change and Health Administrative Supplements

The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), in partnership with the National Institute of Environmental Health Science (NIEHS), Fogarty International Center (FIC), National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR), National Heart Blood and Lung Institute (NHBLI), and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) is involved with an NIH-wide Climate Change and Health Initiative (CCHI) with the goals of: reducing the health threats posed by climate change across the lifespan; improving the health equity of people who are at increased risk from or disparately affected by climate change impacts; and building health resilience among individuals, communities, and nations around the world. As a part of this CCHI, the participating Institutes and Centers (ICs) invite applications to supplement active NIH awards to seed new activities and partnerships in climate change and health (CCH) research and research training. We particularly invite applications for supplements to grants that are not currently focused on CCH but wish to include CCH measures and outcomes within the scope of their current research and training specific aims, for example by extending CCH metrics to existing cohorts and studies or by supporting additional CCH areas within broadly defined Center or Hub grants. We will also accept supplement applications to grants already focused on CCH, for example to expand their activities to new populations, modeling activities, exposure measurements, and health outcomes. As administrative supplements, the activities proposed must be within the scope of the parent grant specific aims. Applicants are encouraged to bring in new partners, as needed, who will provide climate science and related expertise and begin to build multidisciplinary teams for future research in this area.



The over-arching intent of this solicitation is to: (1) enrich and expand the research community in CCH to include new researchers from multiple disciplines, both in the US and in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) globally; and (2) conduct research that will create new knowledge to reduce or mitigate health threats attributable to climate change across the lifespan and build health resilience or develop adaptation mechanisms for individuals, communities, and nations around the world, especially among those at increased risk from, or disproportionately affected by, the impacts of climate change. Awardees are expected to seek competing support to continue promising leads from the research supported through the supplement. This supplement opportunity is part of a larger NIH CCH initiative that seeks to build a global community of practice that will work towards trans-disciplinary solutions-driven science to address the serious impacts of climate change on health.



Investigators who are uncertain whether the proposed project qualifies as CCH as defined by NIH, or whether the proposed activities fall within the scope of the parent grant, are encouraged to contact the relevant Point of Contact from the IC supporting the parent award, listed below.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/10/2023