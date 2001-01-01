Notice of Special Interest in Research on the Health of Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) Populations

This Notice calls for research on the health of sexual and gender minority populations. "Sexual and gender minority" is an umbrella term that encompasses lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender populations as well as those whose sexual orientation, gender identity and expressions, or reproductive development varies from traditional, societal, cultural, or physiological norms. This includes individuals with disorders or differences of sex development (DSD), sometimes known as intersex.



Although there has been an increase in SGM-focused health research in recent years, there remains a need for further research on the health of these populations. This Notice encourages research that describes the biological, clinical, behavioral, and social processes that affect the health and development of SGM populations and individuals and their families, and that leads to the development of acceptable and appropriate health interventions and health service delivery methods that will enhance health and development of these populations.

Types of research which are relevant to this Notice include, but are not limited to:



Epidemiological research that examines patterns of risk, morbidity and mortality related to diseases or health conditions that have not been adequately studied in SGM populations.

Etiological or mechanistic research examining how biological, behavioral, social, and/or environmental factors contribute to health outcomes and health disparities for SGM populations.

Research leading to interventions to ameliorate health disparities in SGM populations, including formative research to identify and develop appropriate intervention content as well as pilot testing of interventions to establish feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy.

Large-scale design, implementation and evaluation of preventive and/or treatment interventions addressing health issues in SGM populations.

Possible funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) or their re-issues to which SGM-related research may be submitted include but are not limited to Parent FOAs for Research (R), Career Development (K), and Fellowship (F) awards (see "Parent Announcements (for Unsolicited or Investigator Initiated Applications)": https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/parent_announcements.htm.



Applicants should carefully note the participating Institutes/Centers on each FOA. Applications must be in the mission of an Institute/Center listed in Components of Participating Organizations on the FOA. Offices listed on this Notice may consider co-funding applications assigned to an Institute/Center that participates on the FOA.



Investigators are strongly encouraged to reach out to the relevant contacts as listed below to identify which FOAs may be most appropriate for their proposed project or application.



Applicants should indicate the Notice number (NOT-MD-19-001) in Field 4.b on the SF 424 application form and refer to NOT-MD-19-001 in the abstract to assist in identifying applications submitted to this Notice.

