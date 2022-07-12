Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Research on the Health of Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) Populations

This Notice is a reissue of and supersedes NOT-MD-19-001 - Notice of Special Interest in Research on the Health of Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) Populations which calls for research on the health of sexual and gender minority populations. SGM populations include, but are not limited to, individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, transgender, Two-Spirit, queer, and/or intersex. Individuals with same-sex or -gender attractions or behaviors and those with a difference in sex development are also included. These populations also encompass those who do not self-identify with one of these terms but whose sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or reproductive development is characterized by non-binary constructs of sexual orientation, gender, and/or sex.



Although there has been an increase in SGM-focused health research in recent years, there remains a need for further research on the health of these populations. This Notice encourages research that describes the biological, clinical, behavioral, and social processes that affect the health and development of SGM populations and individuals and their families, and that leads to the development of acceptable and appropriate health interventions and health service delivery methods that will enhance health and development of these populations.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: NOT-MD-22-012

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Crystal L. Barksdale, PhD MPH Activities: See the Full Announcement for the list of all related Activities. NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/11/2022