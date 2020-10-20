Notice of Special Interest to Encourage Eligible NIH HEAL Initiative Awardees to Apply for PA-20-222: Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH has a strong interest in the diversity of the NIH-funded research enterprise (see NIH notice NOT-OD-20-031) and encourages institutions to diversify their scientific workforce by increasing the participation of individuals from groups identified as underrepresented in the biomedical, clinical, behavioral, and social sciences. Participating institutes continue to support these efforts through ongoing programs and supplement funding opportunities. This specific notice reiterates this interest and encourages eligible grant and cooperative agreement awardees in the HEAL Initiative community to apply for administrative supplements in response to PA-20-222 (or any subsequent reissuances), Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed). This notice is part of the NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative to speed scientific solutions to the national opioid public health crisis. The NIH HEAL Initiative is a trans-NIH effort to (1) improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and (2) enhance pain management. More information about the HEAL Initiative is available at: https://heal.nih.gov/.

