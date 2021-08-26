HEAL Initiative: Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) regarding the Availability of Administrative Supplements to Support Strategies to Advance the Study of Chronic Overlapping Pain Conditions (COPCs)

The purpose of this request for administrative supplements to current NIH-funded studies is to encourage clinical and translational research that will increase our understanding of the prevalence, psychological variables, and response to therapy in those individuals with multiple chronic overlapping pain conditions (COPCs). Recent clinical findings suggest that substantial overlap may exist between chronic pain conditions. Individuals diagnosed with one pain disorder often exhibit characteristics of additional chronic painful conditions or transition to other diagnostic categories. A better understanding is needed of the characteristics of overlapping pain conditions, the progression of these conditions, and therapeutic approaches best suited for treating individuals with COPCs.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: NOT-NS-21-068

