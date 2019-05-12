Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements for Research on Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) Populations (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

The mission of the NIH is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability. The NIH is committed to supporting research that will increase scientific understanding of the health and wellbeing of various population and subpopulation groups and that will help to establish the effectiveness of evidence-based health interventions and services for individuals within these groups. NIH places high priority on research with populations that appear to have distinctive health risk profiles and who have also received insufficient attention from investigators. To this end, this Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) announces the availability of administrative supplements to provide funding for the expansion of existing research projects to incorporate sexual and gender minority (SGM) populations, which include, but are not limited to, those populations described in Notice NOT-OD-19-139. Basic, social, behavioral, clinical, translational, and health services research relevant to the missions of the sponsoring NIH Institutes or Centers (ICs) may be proposed in response to this solicitation. Potential applicants are also encouraged to review the FY 2017 Portfolio Analysis of NIH-funded SGM research to identify potential research gaps that may be relevant to this NOSI.

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/5/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: