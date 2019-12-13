Notice of Special Interest: Research on the Health of Women of Understudied, Underrepresented and Underreported (U3) Populations (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

The Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH) announces the availability of administrative supplements to support research highlighting health disparities among women in the US who are underrepresented, understudied, and underreported (U3) in biomedical research. The proposed research must address at least one objective from the strategic goals 1, 2, or 3 of the 2019-2023 Trans-NIH Strategic Plan for Women's Health Research "Advancing Science for the Health of Women."

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/13/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: