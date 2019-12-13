Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements for Research on Sex/Gender Influences (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

The Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH) announces the availability of administrative supplements to support research highlighting the impact of sex and gender influences in human health and illness. Sex and gender are important considerations in many areas of research, including basic biological, psychological, social, and behavioral studies. With continuous interaction between sex and gender, human health is determined by both biology and expression of gender. The most robust experimental designs include consideration of both sex and gender; therefore, applications proposing to investigate the influence of both sex and gender factors are highly encouraged. The proposed research must address at least one objective from the five strategic goals of the 2019-2023 Trans-NIH Strategic Plan for Women's Health Research "Advancing Science for the Health of Women".

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/13/2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: