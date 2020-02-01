Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements to Promote Research Continuity and Retention of NIH Mentored Career Development (K) Award Recipients and Scholars

The overarching goal of this program is to support the transition and retention of investigators from mentored career development to research independence and to minimize departures from biomedical research workforce at this critical juncture. This supplement program is intended to ensure continuity of research among recipients of mentored career development (K) awards by providing supplemental research support to help sustain the investigator’s research during critical life events.



The supplement may be used to support additional personnel, computational services, supplies, and equipment that will promote the continuity of the career development research project during a period in which the PD/PI experiences critical life events which have the potential to impact research progress or potential productivity. Administrative supplements must support work within the scope of the original project.



For the purposes of this program, childbirth, adoption, and primary caregiving responsibilities of an ailing spouse, child, partner, or a member of the immediate family during the project period are critical life events that would qualify for consideration. Evidence that the circumstance may affect advancement of the mentored career development award or productivity must be provided. In circumstances in which the critical life event is pending and is expected to occur during the project period, the supplement request may be submitted in advance of the event.



K awardees who are late stage postdoctoral scientists, instructors, early stage faculty and recipients of the K awards referenced above are encouraged to apply.



For retention supplements to support first-time NIH R01-Equivalent Awards, see companion FOA

