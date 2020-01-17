Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplement for Continuity of Biomedical and Behavioral Research Among First-Time Recipients of NIH Research Project Grant Awards

The overarching goal of this pilot program is to enhance the retention of investigators facing critical life events who are transitioning to the first renewal of their first independent research project grant award or to a second new NIH research project grant award. Retention at the first renewal or continuous NIH research project grant support is crucial for sustaining both the ongoing research NIH has made an investment in and for retaining diversity in the biomedical research workforce. This program supports “at-risk” investigators as identified in the NIH Next Generation Researchers Initiative (see https://grants.nih.gov/ngri.htm).



This retention program seeks to maintain the productivity of current first-time recipients of eligible independent NIH research project grant awards who are dealing with a critical life event(s), such that they can remain competitive for the first renewal of their award or for a second research project grant award. For retention supplements to support the transition from K award to independence, see the companion NOSI.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/17/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: