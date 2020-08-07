Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Emergency Competitive Revisions for Social, Ethical, and Behavioral Implications (SEBI) Research on COVID-19 Testing among Underserved and/or Vulnerable Populations

This Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) highlights the urgent need to understand the social, ethical, and behavioral implications (SEBI) of COVID-19 testing among underserved and/or vulnerable populations across the United States through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics for Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) initiative. The overarching goal is to understand factors that have led to disproportionate burden of the pandemic on these underserved populations so that interventions can be implemented to decrease these disparities. The funding for this supplement is provided from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, 2020.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/8/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: