  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) regarding the Availability of Urgent Competitive Revisions and Administrative Supplements for Research on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Individuals with Down Syndrome for the INCLUDE Project
View Current Funding Opportunities

Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) regarding the Availability of Urgent Competitive Revisions and Administrative Supplements for Research on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Individuals with Down Syndrome for the INCLUDE Project

NIH is issuing this Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) to highlight the urgent need for research on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals with Down syndrome in conjunction with the INCLUDE (INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE) Project. Because many people with Down syndrome are at increased risk of having co-occurring medical conditions, such as pulmonary disease, cardiac problems, obesity, diabetes, sleep apnea, and altered immune function that may predispose them to more severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, they may be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications. Combined with shared living situations, and reduced access to testing and treatment services due to disparities in provision of resources, the impact of COVID-19 infection in people with Down syndrome is likely to be elevated. The overarching goal of this NOSI is to improve understanding and treatment of COVID-19 infection in individuals with Down syndrome and reduce COVID-19 associated morbidity and mortality for this population, which may be disproportionately affected by, have higher infection rates of, and/or be at elevated risk for adverse outcomes from contracting the virus.

Funding Opportunity Details

NOT-OD-20-129
PA-18-591; PA-18-935; NOT-OD-20-017; NOT-OD-20-020; NOT-OD-20-021; NOT-OD-20-022; NOT-OD-20-023; NOT-OD-20-024; NOT-OD-20-025; RFA-OD-20-003; RFA-OD-20-004; RFA-OD-20-005; RFA-OD-20-006; RFA-OD-20-007

Ryan Talesnik

Key Dates

6/25/2020

July 13, 2020, November 12, 2020, March 12, 2021, and July 12, 2021 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization.