  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for Childcare Costs for Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellows
View Current Funding Opportunities

Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for Childcare Costs for Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellows

In accordance with NOT-OD-21-069 and ongoing efforts to support family-friendly work environments for the NIH-supported workforce, this Notice of Special Interest requests applications for administrative supplements to support childcare costs on NRSA-supported Fellowship awards.

Funding Opportunity Details

NOT-OD-21-070
None

Please direct all inquiries to the Grants Management Specialist or Grants Management Officer listed on the NoA of the most recent parent award.

Key Dates

See full announcement