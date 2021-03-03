Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for Childcare Costs for Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellows
In accordance with NOT-OD-21-069 and ongoing efforts to support family-friendly work environments for the NIH-supported workforce, this Notice of Special Interest requests applications for administrative supplements to support childcare costs on NRSA-supported Fellowship awards.
Please direct all inquiries to the Grants Management Specialist or Grants Management Officer listed on the NoA of the most recent parent award.
