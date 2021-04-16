Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplements for Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics-Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) Phase I Projects to Address Vaccine Hesitancy and Uptake

This Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) seeks to support administrative supplements to Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics-Underserved Populations (RADxSM-UP) recipients to address the urgent need to expand outreach and education efforts to promote testing and foster vaccine confidence, acceptance, and uptake in underserved and vulnerable communities. These 1-year projects will develop, implement, and evaluate brief interventions at RADxSM-UP testing sites to maximize effective outreach, education, communication, and facilitate the dissemination and uptake of testing and vaccines in underserved and vulnerable communities. The funding for this supplement program is provided from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

