Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Emergency Competitive Revisions for Community-engaged COVID-19 Testing Interventions among Underserved and Vulnerable Populations RADx-UP Phase II (Emergency Supplement - Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) are issuing this NOSI in response to the declared public health emergency issued by the Secretary, HHS, for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This NOSI provides an expedited funding mechanism to support Phase II of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics – Underserved Populations (RADxSM-UP) initiative. These two-year Testing Research Projects will (1) expand the scope and reach of RADxSM-UP testing interventions to reduce COVID-19 disparities among underserved and vulnerable populations and (2) address scientific questions on interventions to increase access and uptake of COVID-19 testing given the increasing availability of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. The funding for RADxSM-UP is provided from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.



The NIH Office of the Director (OD) is issuing this NOSI to request competitive revision applications addressing the objectives described below. This NOSI is one of four related RADxSM-UP funding opportunities. This Testing Research Projects NOSI will support research teams with established community-engaged partnerships to address the scientific objectives described herein.

Key Dates

Open Date: See full announcement