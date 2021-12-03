Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Research on the Health of Women of Understudied, Underrepresented and Underreported (U3) Populations (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

The Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH) announces the availability of administrative supplements to support research highlighting health inequities among women in the US who are underrepresented, understudied, and underreported (U3) in biomedical research. Robust studies exploring sex and gender influences and social determinants of health are needed to reduce inequities. The proposed research must address at least one objective from strategic goals 1, 2 or 3 of the “2019-2023 Trans-NIH Strategic Plan for Women's Health Research, Advancing Science for the Health of Women."

Key Dates

Open Date: See full announcement