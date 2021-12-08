Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for Research on Pathobiological Mechanisms of Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

This Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) is being issued to encourage investigators with expertise and insights germane to post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) pathobiology to apply for supplemental funding that would enable them to leverage current awards to rapidly advance understanding of the pathobiological underpinnings of PASC, including the pathogenic mechanisms responsible for persistent symptoms after acute infection and/or pathology in multiple organ/systems that has, or will, lead to clinically significant health problems.

Key Dates

Open Date: See full announcement