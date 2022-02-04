Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplements for Advancing the Ethical Development and Use of AI/ML in Biomedical and Behavioral Sciences

The NIH Office of Data Science Strategy (ODSS) announces the availability of funds for Administrative Supplements to active NIH grants that have a significant Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) and/or ethics component. The funds will support collaborations that bring together expertise in ethics, biomedicine, data collection, and AI/ML to advance the understanding, tools, metrics, and practices for the ethical development and use of AI/ML in biomedical and behavioral sciences. This initiative is aligned with the NIH Strategic Plan for Data Science, which describes actions aimed at modernizing the biomedical research data ecosystem. For the purposes of this Notice, AI/ML is inclusive of machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), and neural network (NN) techniques employed in distributed, federated, local, or cloud environments.



Applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss potential requests with their Institute/Center (IC) Program Official before submitting the supplemental request.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/4/2022

Letter of Intent Due Date: Read full announcement

Application Due Date:

Application Due Date(s) –Thursday March 31st, 2022 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization.