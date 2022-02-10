Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplements to Support Enhancement of Software Tools for Open Science

This Notice announces the continuing availability of administrative supplements to active awards that focus on biomedical software development or have a significant software development component. The goal of these supplements is to invest in research software tools with recognized value in a scientific community to enhance their impact by leveraging best practices and design principles in software development and advances in technology including cloud computing. This initiative is part of a plan for implementing the NIH Strategic Plan for Data Science which describes actions aimed at modernizing the biomedical research data ecosystem to make data findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) and provide robust, scalable, sustainable tools and workflows with high impact for open science. The supplements are intended to support and encourage collaborations between biomedical scientists and software engineers to enhance the design, implementation, and cloud-readiness of research software. Through these awards, the NIH Office of Data Science Strategy (ODSS) intends to help researchers who have developed scientifically valuable software to make their tools robust and sustainable, take advantage of new data science, software engineering, and computing paradigms, reach a broader community and contribute to open science.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/10/2022

Letter of Intent Due Date: Read full announcement