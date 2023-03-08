Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplements to Enhance Software Tools for Open Science

This Notice announces the continuing availability of administrative supplements to active awards that have a significant software development component or key role in maintaining software tools of recognized value in biomedical and behavioral research. The goal of these supplements is to enhance the sustainability and impact of research software tools by enabling the use of best practices and design principles in software development and leverage advances in computing in a modern data ecosystem. The supplements are intended to support and encourage collaborations between scientists and software engineers to update, refactor and enhance the design, implementation, and cloud-readiness of research software and build new communities for open science. Through these awards, the NIH Office of Data Science Strategy (ODSS) intends to help researchers who have developed scientifically valuable software to make their tools robust and sustainable, take advantage of new data science, software engineering, and computing paradigms, reach a broader community and contribute to open science. This initiative is aligned with the NIH Strategic Plan for Data Science, which describes actions aimed at building a better data infrastructure and a modernized data ecosystem.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/8/2023