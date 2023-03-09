Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplement for Research Efforts that Elucidate Fundamental Processes Underlying Behavior Change, Maintenance, and Adherence (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

The need to develop a comprehensive understanding of how and why humans initiate, adopt, maintain, and sustain behaviors that impede or promote health and wellbeing is well-documented. This NOSI encourages use of behavior change theories and models that use variables that can explain individual and interpersonal mechanisms of action (MOA). When testing theory-based MOAs, operational definitions and measurement approaches with prior evidence of association with behavior change are encouraged.



Use of behavior change theories and identification of the underlying MOAs corresponds to OBSSR’s priority to facilitate more cumulative, integrated, and synergistic behavioral and social sciences that can be optimized and translated across conditions based not only on the efficaciousness of the intervention but also on data demonstrating that the intervention influenced a unique human mechanism that led to healthier behavior (https://obssr.od.nih.gov/sites/obssr/files/OBSSR-SP-2017-2021.pdf).

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/9/2023